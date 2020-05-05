

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



-Earnings: -$22.7 million in Q1 vs. -$16.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.53 in Q1 vs. -$0.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$9.8 million or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.23 per share -Revenue: $66.3 million in Q1 vs. $56.1 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(0.22) to $(0.20) Next quarter revenue guidance: $60.0 to $61.0 Mln



