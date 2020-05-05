

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) Tuesday reported a profit for the first quarter that trumped Wall Street estimates, but revenues fell short of expectations. Moving ahead, the company said it can't 'reasonably project' the impact of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results.



The company's first-quarter profit rose to $176.7 million or $0.42 per share from $173.1 million or $0.39 per share a year ago



On an adjusted basis, earnings for the quarter were $0.44 per share, up from $0.41 per share a year ago.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $1.23 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Moving ahead, the company said 'it does not believe it can reasonably project the impact of the virus on its 2020 financial results at this time and will provide an update on the 2020 outlook when appropriate.'



