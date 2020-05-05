Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA17 ISIN: US9598021098 Ticker-Symbol: W3U 
Tradegate
04.05.20
20:29 Uhr
17,100 Euro
-0,400
-2,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN UNION COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,80017,90022:37
17,80017,90022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN UNION
WESTERN UNION COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTERN UNION COMPANY17,100-2,29 %