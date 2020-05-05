

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) said, for the first quarter ending June 30, 2020, the company projects: earnings per share to be approximately $0.93; and net revenue to be approximately $1.220 billion. Net bookings is anticipated to be approximately $1.00 billion.



For fiscal 2021 ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: earnings per share to be approximately $3.35; and net revenue to be approximately $5.525 billion. Net bookings is expected to be approximately $5.550 billion.



'With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and live services net bookings growth to date,' the company said.



