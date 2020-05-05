Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878372 ISIN: US2855121099 Ticker-Symbol: ERT 
Tradegate
05.05.20
21:56 Uhr
110,48 Euro
+3,30
+3,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,74105,2023:01
110,08110,4422:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRONIC ARTS
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC110,48+3,08 %