

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $206.2 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $215.7 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $239.6 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.25 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $239.6 Mln. vs. $229.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.84 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.58 to $1.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.17 to $1.23 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.05 to $6.70 Full year revenue guidance: $4.65 to $4.85 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

