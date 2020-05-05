

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $150.0 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $161.0 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $163.1 million or $2.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $2.57 billion from $2.44 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $163.1 Mln. vs. $140.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.64 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q1): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.



