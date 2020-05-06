

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for unemployment, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to come in at 4.3 percent, up from 4.0 percent in the three month prior.



Australia will see March numbers for retail sales; in February, sales were up 0.3 percent on month.



The Philippines will provide March figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in February, imports were down 11.6 percent on year and exports were up 2.8 percent on year for a trade deficit of $1.656 billion.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see April results for their private sector PMIs from IHS Marketing; in March, their scores were 34.9 and 33.3, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Japan and Thailand are closed on Wednesday, for Constitution Day and Wisakha Bucha Day, respectively. They will re-open on Thursday.



