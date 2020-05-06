

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of the long Labor Day holiday weekend, the China stock market had moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 1.9 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,860-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and oil companies, although the property sector was soft.



For the day, the index advanced 37.64 points or 1.33 percent to finish at 2,860.08 after trading between 2,832.38 and 2,865.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 32.62 points or 1.88 percent to end at 1,763.36.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.39 percent, while Bank of China added 0.58 percent, China Construction Bank rose 0.16 percent, China Minsheng Bank was up 0.34 percent, China Merchants Bank increased 0.20 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.73 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.62 percent, PetroChina climbed 1.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy jumped 1.79 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.10 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 1.64 percent, China Vanke lost 0.22 percent and Beijing Capital Development plummeted 5.55 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.



The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.



The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.



Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken