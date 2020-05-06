Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 mai/May 2020) Further to bulletin 2020-0433, the delisting of the notes and debentures will be extended until the close of market tomorrow May 6, 2020. The securities will be halted pending delisting.
_________________________________
Suite au bulletin 2020-0433, la radiation des billets et des débentures sera prolongée jusqu'à la fermeture des marchés demain 6 mai 2020. Les titres seront arrêtés en attendant la radiation.
Delist Date/Date de Retrait:
le 6 mai/May 2020
Symbol/Symbole:
GFI.DB.A and/et GFI.DB.B
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com