Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJU2 ISIN: CA8672241079 Ticker-Symbol: SM3 
Tradegate
05.05.20
20:31 Uhr
15,558 Euro
+0,118
+0,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,22015,34205.05.
15,21815,35605.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUNCOR ENERGY
SUNCOR ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC15,558+0,76 %