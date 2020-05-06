Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JLZ0 ISIN: FR0010313833 Ticker-Symbol: V1S 
Tradegate
05.05.20
16:44 Uhr
74,60 Euro
+1,20
+1,63 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ARKEMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARKEMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,3674,8205.05.
74,7475,2407:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARKEMA
ARKEMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARKEMA SA74,60+1,63 %