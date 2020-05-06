Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXZH ISIN: FR0013280286 Ticker-Symbol: EYWN 
Tradegate
05.05.20
15:17 Uhr
116,10 Euro
+2,80
+2,47 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,90115,4005.05.
115,60116,2007:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOMERIEUX116,10+2,47 %