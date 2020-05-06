Solvay S.A.: Solvay 2020 first quarter results

Solvay 2020 first quarter results



Inside/regulated information May 6, 2020 at 7 a.m

Highlights

Strong performance with underlying EBITDA of €569m, similar to Q1 2019 level, despite a €-20m impact from COVID-19 in China.

of €569m, similar to Q1 2019 level, despite a €-20m impact from COVID-19 in China. Good demand across many markets including healthcare, home and personal care, agro, food, automotive, and military sectors helped to mitigate the challenging oil and gas market.

Positive pricing and cost mitigation actions improved EBITDA margin 0.8pp to 23%.

0.8pp to 23%. Strong cash generation of €202 million, up significantly versus Q1 2019.

of €202 million, up significantly versus Q1 2019. Confirmed dividend recommendation, highlighting the strength of cash flow generation, balance sheet, and liquidity.

recommendation, highlighting the strength of cash flow generation, balance sheet, and liquidity. Launched Solvay Solidarity Fund to primarily support employees and dependents who experience hardship as a direct result of COVID-19.

Underlying, (in € million) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % yoy % organic Net sales 2,474 2,571 -3.8% -4.3% EBITDA 569 571 -0.4% -1.2% EBITDA margin 23.0% 22.2% +0.8pp - FCF to shareholders from continuing operations 202 (91) n.m. - FCF conversion ratio 40.4% 17.7% +22.7pp -

CEO Quote

"Our highest priority is to protect the health and safety of our employees during these unprecedented times, while remaining focused on safely serving our customers. The actions we took in particular on costs and cash supported our strong performance, protected our industry-leading margins and exceeded our profit and cash expectations. Looking forward, headwinds are increasing and we expect second quarter results to be substantially lower. That said, our decisive measures will set us on the path to rebound and resume our growth commitments at the right time," said Ilham Kadri, Solvay CEO.

Outlook for 2020

On April 9, Solvay withdrew its full year guidance for 2020 due to the effects of the heightened uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic on key end markets.

