Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
München
05.05.20
08:07 Uhr
0,808 Euro
+0,066
+8,85 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 07:28
66 Leser
Targovax Announces That Abstract on Interim Phase I Clinical Data From the Phase I/II Peritoneal Trial is Accepted at ASCO

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing oncolytic viruses to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces that interim phase I clinical data from the phase I/II trial evaluating systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease originating from ovarian or colorectal cancer, will be presented at the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific conference, 29-31 May 2020. The trial is a collaboration with Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and Ludwig Cancer Research (Ludwig, trial sponsor) and AstraZeneca.

The abstract will be released on 13 May on https://meetings.asco.org/am/virtual-format.

Abstract title:

Phase I/II study to evaluate systemic durvalumab + intraperitoneal (IP) ONCOS-102 in patients with peritoneal disease who have epithelial ovarian (OC) or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC): Interim phase I clinical and translational results.

Abstract no.:

3017

Presenter:

Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli
Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum
Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-announces-that-abstract-on-interim-phase-i-clinical-data-from-the-phase-i-ii-peritoneal-tri,c3104915

