Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results First quarter 2020 results 06-May-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST "A seasonally normal quarter until the COVID impact in March" Luxembourg, May 6, 2020 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ending March 31, 2020. Highlights · Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.9x in Q1 2020 compared to 1.9x in Q4 2019 · Steel shipments of 438 thousand tonnes in Q1 2020, 9.0% increase compared to steel shipments of 402 thousand tonnes in Q4 2019 · Adj EBITDA of EUR 70 million in Q1 2020, compared to EUR 85 million in Q4 2019 · Net income of EUR 29 million in Q1 2020, compared to EUR 29 million in Q4 2019 · Basic earnings per share of EUR 0.36 in Q1 2020, compared to EUR 0.36 in Q4 2019 · Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 63 million in Q1 2020, compared to EUR 162 million in Q4 2019 · Free cash flow before dividend of EUR 18 million in Q1 2020, compared to EUR 140 million in Q4 2019, including EUR 30 million from the divestment of the entire Gerdau stake · Net financial debt of EUR 108 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to EUR 75 million as of December 31, 2019 Strategic initiatives · Leadership Journey?(R)2 Phase 3:? The annualized gains reached EUR 23 million in Q1 2020. Aperam realized cumulative annualized gains of EUR 146 million at the end of Q1 2020, compared to the target of EUR 200 million by the end of 2020 Prospects · Adj EBITDA in Q2 2020 is expected to decrease versus Q1 2020 due to up to 25% expected lower volumes · Q2 2020 free cash flow is expected to be positive. Net financial debt is expected to increase slightly Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "We started well into the year with a seasonal volume recovery and the exhaustion of some import quotas increasing demand for domestically produced material although prices remained low. Towards the end of the quarter we faced significant COVID-19 related effects from temporary plant shutdowns as we continue to do everything we can to support and look after our employees and the people we serve. Looking ahead our order book indicates a clear drop in volumes for the second quarter that will impact earnings. We have taken all necessary operational and financial mitigation measures. We continue to focus on Aperam's solid cash generation, ample liquidity and strong balance sheet which will allow us to emerge stronger from this crisis." Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) (in millions of Euros, unless otherwise Q1 20 Q4 19 Q1 19 stated) Sales 1,049 1,000 1,178 Operating income 34 59 46 Net income attributable to equity holders of 29 29 25 the parent Basic earnings per share (EUR) 0.36 0.36 0.30 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.36 0.36 0.30 Free cash flow before dividend and share 18 140 24 buy-back Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 108 75 106 Adj. EBITDA 70 85 81 Exceptional items - 17 - EBITDA 70 102 81 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 160 211 162 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 160 254 162 Steel shipments (000t) 438 402 501 Health & Safety results Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.9x in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 1.9x in the fourth quarter of 2019. Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 Sales for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 5% to EUR 1,049 million compared to EUR 1,000 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Steel shipments increased from 402 thousand tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2019, to 438 thousand tonnes in the first quarter of 2020. EBITDA decreased during the quarter to EUR 70 million from EUR 102 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 (including exceptional gains of EUR 17 million for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognized in Brazil). Europe benefited from seasonally higher volumes while Brazil declined due to seasonal factors. Prices remained under pressure. Lower raw material prices caused significant negative inventory valuation effects. Also COVID-19 related costs burdened EBITDA due to temporary plant closures and transportation disruptions starting mid March. Depreciation and amortization was EUR (36) million for the first quarter of 2020. Aperam had an operating income for the first quarter of 2020 of EUR 34 million compared to an operating income of EUR 59 million for the previous quarter. Financing costs including the FX and derivatives result for the first quarter of 2020 were EUR (7) million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (3) million. Income tax benefit for the first quarter of 2020 was EUR 2 million. The Company recorded a net income of EUR 29 million for the first quarter of 2020. Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2020 were positive at EUR 63 million, with a working capital increase of EUR 21 million. CAPEX for the first quarter was EUR (45) million. Free cash flow before dividend for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to EUR 18 million. During the first quarter of 2020, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 32 million, consisting fully of dividend. Operating segment results analysis Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) (in millions of Euros, unless otherwise Q1 20 Q4 19 Q1 stated) 19 Sales 827 808 931 Adjusted EBITDA 53 71 52 Exceptional items - 16 - EBITDA 53 87 52 Depreciation, amortisation & impairment (30) (34) (30) Operating income 23 53 22 Steel shipments (000t) 426 402 479 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 1,876 1,843 1,87 1 (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 827 million for the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 2.4% increase compared to sales of EUR 808 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Steel shipments during the first quarter were 426 thousand tonnes, an increase of 6.0% compared to shipments of 402 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Volumes in Europe increased seasonally and also benefited from the anti dumping investigation on hot rolled coil against China, Indonesia and Taiwan, while volumes declined seasonally in Brazil. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment increased by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter. The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 53 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 87 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 including exceptional gains of EUR 16 million in Brazil for PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods. The positive impact from higher volumes in Europe was fully compensated by negative inventory valuation effects from raw material pricing and COVID-19 related costs. Depreciation and amortisation expense was EUR (30) million for the first quarter of 2020. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 23 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to an operating income of EUR 53 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Services & Solutions(1) (in millions of Euros, unless otherwise Q1 20 Q4 19 Q1 stated) 19 Sales 450 382 520 Adjusted EBITDA 9 4 16 Exceptional items - 1 - EBITDA 9 5 16 Depreciation & amortisation (3) (5) (2) Operating income 6 - 14 Steel shipments (000t) 186 144 214 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,331 2,470 2,31 3 (1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 450 million for the first quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 17.8% compared to sales of EUR 382 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the first quarter of 2020, steel shipments were 186 thousand tonnes compared to 144 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had lower average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period. The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 9 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to EBITDA of EUR 5 million, including EUR 1 million of PIS/Cofins credits for the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITDA increased mainly due to a pronounced 29% increase in volumes quarter on quarter that was more than compensated for negative inventory valuation effects and COVID-19 related

May 06, 2020 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)