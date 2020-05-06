

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter Group net loss was 35.7 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 28.0 million euros.



For the first time since the IPO in 2001, its Group result was in negative territory, the company noted.



Group EBIT amounted to 12.3 million euros, down 85.7 percent. Group EBITDA, at 129.1 million euros, was 35.6 percent lower than last year.



Group revenue dropped 17.8 percent to 661.1 million. Adjusting for revenue related to capital expenditures for expansion measures, Group revenue declined 12.6 percent to 593.2 million euros.



All Group companies in Fraport's international portfolio, except Lima, Peru, reported negative results in the first quarter of 2020.



The company noted that steps to reduce costs were only partly able to offset the decline in revenue resulting from a steep drop in passenger volumes in March. In March, total passenger count was down 62 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the Executive Board confirmed its outlook that all key performance indicators will decline significantly, and anticipates a negative Group result.



Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte said, 'There have hardly been any passengers at Frankfurt Airport during the past six weeks. . The economic impacts will be even more pronounced in the current quarter than during the reporting period...We therefore remain confident that we will see sustained growth again over the long term. Nevertheless, it may take us quite a few years to climb back up to the passenger figures of 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

