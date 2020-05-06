Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Hier kommt Afrikas nächste extrem profitable Goldmine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Xetra
05.05.20
17:35 Uhr
37,480 Euro
+0,460
+1,24 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,82037,98005.05.
37,40037,98007:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRAPORT AG37,480+1,24 %