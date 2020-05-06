Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk's sales increased by 16% in Danish kroner and by 14% at constant exchange rates (CER) to DKK 33.9 billion in the first three months of 2020

Estimated sales growth adjusted for COVID-19-related stocking around 7% at CER
- Sales in International Operations increased by 19% in Danish kroner (19% at CER), driven by growth in all areas. Sales in North America Operations increased by 12% in Danish kroner (9% at CER). In both operating units, sales were impacted by COVID-19-related stocking.
- Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 15% to DKK 28.6 billion (14% at CER), driven by Diabetes care growing by 13% at CER and Obesity care growing by 30% at CER. Sales within Biopharm increased by 18% to DKK 5.3 billion (16% at CER).
- Sales of GLP-1 increased by 40% in Danish kroner (37% at CER) reflecting the solid uptake of Ozempic. In the US, Rybelsus market access is progressing and the weekly new-to-brand market share has reached 8.8%.
- The pipeline progressed with approval of Rybelsus in the EU and successful completion of the phase 2 trial with semaglutide in NASH, both in April.
- For the 2020 outlook, sales growth is still expected to be 3-6% at CER, and operating profit growth is still expected to be 1-5% at CER. The maintained outlook reflects the negative impacts from COVID-19, largely offset by underlying performance.
|PROFIT AND LOSS
|Q1 2020
|Q1 2019
|Growth
as reported
|Growth
at CER*
|DKK million
|Net sales
|33,875
|29,291
|16%
|14%
|Operating profit
|16,302
|14,239
|14%
|12%
|Net profit
|11,897
|10,445
|14%
|N/A
|Diluted earnings per share (in DKK)
|5.05
|4.36
|16%
|N/A
* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2019)
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "Societies are severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, and during the pandemic our key priorities are to safeguard our employees, continue the supply of our life-saving medicines and use our expertise, resources and global reach to help societies around the world during the pandemic. COVID-19-related stocking impacted our results; however, we are satisfied with the underlying commercial performance as well as the progression of our pipeline with the approval of Rybelsus in the EU and the encouraging phase 2 data for semaglutide in NASH."
