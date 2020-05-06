

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) on Wednesday reported 4 percent growth in net income for the first quarter, as revenues grew 9 percent year-on-year. The Group also confirmed its financial targets for fiscal year 2020, despite covid-19 pandemic crisis.



The Group's net income attributable to shareholders of the company rose 4 percent to 283 million euros, while it was up 2 percent at constant currency. On an adjusted basis, net income slid by 1 percent and 3 percent at constant currency.



Basic earnings per share rose by 8 percent to 0.95 euros, while it increased 5 percent at constant currency.



Operating income grew by 3 percent to 555 million euros, mainly driven by a favorable impact from higher treatment volume and lower costs for pharmaceuticals.



The operating income margin in the quarter slipped to 12.4 percent from 13.0 percent, mainly due to the unfavorable COVID-19 pandemic effect and the prior year reduction of a contingent consideration liability related to Xenios.



For the first quarter, the Group's revenue rose by 9 percent to 4.488 billion euros, with organic growth of 4 percent. Health Care Services revenue rose by 8 percent and Health Care Products revenue grew by 10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

