

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders edged up 1 percent to 459 million euros from last year's 453 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.82 euro, compared to 0.81 euro last year.).



The company noted that COVID-19 had a significant negative effect on net income growth.



Adjusted net income was 465 million euros, compared to 457 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.83 euro, compared to 0.82 euro a year ago.



Group EBIT remained on prior year's level at 1.125 billion euros, impacted by negative COVID-19 effects. Group EBITDA increased 3 percent to 1.76 billion euros.



Group sales increased 8 percent to 9.14 billion euros from last year's 8.50 billion euros driven by all business segments. Sales grew 7 percent in constant currency.



The company noted that COVID-19 had only a slight negative effect on sales growth. Organic sales growth was 5 percent.



Looking ahead, Fresenius expects to see a more pronounced negative COVID-19 effect on its second quarter financial results than in the first quarter of 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company maintained its initial outlook excluding any effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It projected sales growth of 4 percent to 7 percent in constant currency and net income growth of 1 percent to 5 percent in constant currency.



Fresenius anticipates that, following the solid start to the year, COVID-19 will continue to impact its business at this time.



Fresenius will update its guidance along with second quarter results.



