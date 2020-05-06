Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:6 May 2020

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2020 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.952 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.238 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -14 May 2020

Record Date -15 May 2020

Payment Date -29 May 2020

Dividend per Share - 1.19p

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385

Fax: 01481 745186

