Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 5
To: Company Announcements
Date:6 May 2020
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
Subject: Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a dividend of 1.19p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2020 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.952 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.238 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date -14 May 2020
Record Date -15 May 2020
Payment Date -29 May 2020
Dividend per Share - 1.19p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
Fax: 01481 745186