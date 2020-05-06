One Media iP Group Plc - Trading Update

6 May 2020

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Company" or the "Group")

H1 Trading Update

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, is pleased to provide the following update on trading ahead of its results for the six months ended 30 April 2020.

Despite challenging market conditions caused by Covid-19, One Media retains a strong cash position and continues to trade in line with market expectations.

The Group's staff remain fully employed in its businesses and continue to work efficiently on a remote basis. Further opportunities are being explored to expand One Media's music catalogue and exploit its initiatives around TCAT and Harmony IP.

The Group intends to report its interim results in June 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

Claire Blunt - Chairman

+44 (0)175 378 5500



+44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880





Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)

Max Hartley

Max Gould

Michael Johnson (Sales) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit http://www.omip.co.uk/