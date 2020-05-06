One Media iP Group Plc - Dividend Declaration

6 May 2020

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Company" or the "Group")

Dividend Declaration

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor has declared an interim dividend of 0.055p per ordinary share.

The ex-dividend date for this payment is 14 May 2020, the record date is 15 May 2020 and the expected payment date is on or by 25 June 2020.

Claire Blunt, Chair of One Media iP Group plc, commented: "The Board has considered its policy regarding dividends and has established that the objective of its Dividend Distribution Policy is to maintain an equilibrium between retention of profit to finance long-term growth plans whilst rewarding shareholders for their support.

"Despite the uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and its impact on the live performance sector, the Board's outlook remains positive and it is confident in the Group's ability to continue to execute on its strong pipeline of opportunities."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

-Ends-

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

Claire Blunt - Chairman +44 (0)175 378 5500

+44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)

Max Hartley

Max Gould

Michael Johnson (Sales) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit http://www.omip.co.uk/