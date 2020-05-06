Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 08:04
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 5

Date:6 May 2020

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25


First Interim Dividend for 2020

Following on from the Company's COVID 19 and Dividend Update announcement on the 27thApril 2020, the Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.46p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

Ex-Dividend Date -14 May 2020

Record Date -15 May 2020

Payment Date -29 May 2020


All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Aberdeen Standard Investments
Will Fulton / Tom Elviss/Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07801039483/07557800617/07717543309

© 2020 PR Newswire