UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
May 5
Date:6 May 2020
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
First Interim Dividend for 2020
Following on from the Company's COVID 19 and Dividend Update announcement on the 27thApril 2020, the Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.46p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2020.
Ex-Dividend Date -14 May 2020
Record Date -15 May 2020
Payment Date -29 May 2020
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Will Fulton / Tom Elviss/Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 07801039483/07557800617/07717543309