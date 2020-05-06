UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:6 May 2020

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25



First Interim Dividend for 2020

Following on from the Company's COVID 19 and Dividend Update announcement on the 27thApril 2020, the Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income dividend of 0.46p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

Ex-Dividend Date -14 May 2020

Record Date -15 May 2020

Payment Date -29 May 2020



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385



Aberdeen Standard Investments

Will Fulton / Tom Elviss/Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Tel: 07801039483/07557800617/07717543309

