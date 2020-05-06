

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is set to release Germany's factory orders for March. Economists forecast orders to fall 10 percent on month after falling 1.4 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major trading partners. While the currency dropped against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0540 against the franc, 115.25 against the yen, 0.8716 against the pound and 1.0837 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



