

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to the group for the first-quarter was 2.71 billion euros, compared to net income of 1.18 billion euros last year.



Underlying loss of 58 million euros, compared to underlying profit of 1.13 billion euros in the previous year.



Net interest was 2.50 billion euros, down from 2.58 billion euros in the previous year. Net fees and commissions were 1.62 billion euros up from 1.54 billion euros last year.



Total revenues were 4.38 billion euros, down from 4.77 billion euros in the prior year.



UniCredit's top management has waived its entire bonus for 2020.



