Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit mehr als 250% Kurspotenzial entdeckt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 701080 ISIN: DE0007010803 Ticker-Symbol: RAA 
Xetra
06.05.20
09:14 Uhr
428,00 Euro
+0,20
+0,05 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RATIONAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
427,80430,4009:28
428,20430,8009:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RATIONAL
RATIONAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RATIONAL AG428,00+0,05 %