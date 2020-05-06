Technavio has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by USD 23.74 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005712/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Data Center Construction Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is moderately concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. are some of the major market participants. The investments by CSPs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Investments by CSPs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Data Center Construction Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Data Center Construction Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Enterprise
- Cloud
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Tier Level
- Tier 3
- Tier 1 And Tier 2
- Tier 4
- Construction Type
- Electrical Construction
- Mechanical Construction
- General Construction
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32085
Data Center Construction Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our data center construction market report covers the following areas:
- Data Center Construction Market Size
- Data Center Construction Market Trends
- Data Center Construction Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing focus on the construction of green data centers as one of the prime reasons driving the data center construction market growth during the next few years.
Data Center Construction Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the data center construction market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., AECOM, Arup, DPR Construction, Eaton Corp. Plc, Legrand SA, Rittal GmbH Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Turner Construction Co., and Vertiv Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the data center construction market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Data Center Construction Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist data center construction market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the data center construction market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the data center construction market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center construction market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Enterprise Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cloud Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Colocation Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hyperscale Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TIER LEVEL
- Market segmentation by tier level
- Comparison by tier level
- Tier 3 Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Tier 1 and Tier 2 Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Tier 4 Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by tier level
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONSTRUCTION TYPE
- Market segmentation by construction type
- Comparison by construction type
- Electrical construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Mechanical construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- General construction Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by construction type
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing interest in green data centers
- Growing investments in hyperscale data centers
- Growing number of M&A and partnerships
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- AECOM
- Arup
- DPR Construction
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Legrand SA
- Rittal GmbH Co. KG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Turner Construction Co.
- Vertiv Group Corp.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005712/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/