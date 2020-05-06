Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit mehr als 250% Kurspotenzial entdeckt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: SHA015 ISIN: DE000SHA0159 Ticker-Symbol: SHA 
Xetra
06.05.20
09:23 Uhr
6,600 Euro
+0,160
+2,48 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHAEFFLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHAEFFLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6906,72009:39
6,6856,70509:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCHAEFFLER
SCHAEFFLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHAEFFLER AG6,600+2,48 %