

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority, has blocked JD Sports' purchase of Footasylum as its Phase 2 investigation has found the deal would lead to a substantial lessening of competition nationally.



In its response, JD Sports Fashion Plc stated that the CMA decision will be detrimental for Footasylum, its customers, its 2,500 staff and the UK sports retail market as a whole. JD Sports said it is carefully considering whether to make an application to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to review the decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

