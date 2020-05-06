Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Publication of Annual Report

Jadestone Energy Publishes 2019 Annual Report

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that it has published and uploaded its 2019 annual report to SEDAR and to the Company's website, www.jadestone-energy.com.

The annual report also includes the Company's first sustainability report, along with a summary of reserves as of December 31, 2019.

The Company's notice of annual general meeting and information circular are expected to be published on or around May 15, 2020, and will be uploaded to SEDAR and the Company's website at that time, as well as being mailed to shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project, both offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam and is partnered with Total in the Philippines where it holds a 25% working interest in the SC56 exploration block. In addition, the Company has executed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an operated 69% interest in the Maari Project, shallow water offshore New Zealand, and anticipates completing the transaction in H2 2020, upon receipt of customary approvals.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on Jadestone please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

