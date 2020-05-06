World High Life PLC Announces Brand Ambassador Agreement with Georges St-Pierre (GSP) for the Company and its Love Hemp Brand

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / World High Life Plc (OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that it has finalised an agreement with 3-time UFC Champion of the World, Georges St-Pierre, as brand ambassador for World High Life and the Company's Love Hemp brand.

"World High Life and Love Hemp aspire to be world leading pioneers for CBD health and wellness and we are therefore thrilled to have Georges St-Pierre join our team and provide his legendary leadership and vision toward the expansion of Love Hemp's already significant business throughout the UK and more extensively into Europe and beyond," said Mr. David Stadnyk, Chairman and President of World High Life.

As Brand Ambassador, Mr. St-Pierre will facilitate and provide promotional services, including branding, social media, product placement, endorsement and overall support of the Company and the "Love Hemp" brand.

Georges St-Pierre Highlights

Born in St-Isidore, Québec, on 19 May 1981

26 wins (8 by knockout, 6 by submission, 12 by decision) 2 defeats

Two-time Welterweight Champion of the World, including nine consecutive successful title defenses from 2008 to 2013 - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Middleweight Champion of the World, 2017 - Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)

Fighter of the Year 2009 - Sports Illustrated, World MMA Awards, MMAPayout, Inside MMA, MMAJunkie

Canadian Athlete of the Year 2008, 2009, 2010 - Rogers Sportsnet

Finalist - Best Fighter 2008, 2010, 2011, 2018 - ESPY Awards

Most Dangerous Man of the Year 2010 - Spike Guys Choice Awards

2008 MMA Fighter of the Year - Black Belt Magazine

Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, also known as "GSP," is a Canadian professional mixed martial artist and UFC world champion who holds black belts in both Kyokushin karate and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

In 2006 he became the UFC Welterweight Champion. He lost the title in 2007 but subsequently regained it in front of his hometown fans of Montreal in 2008 and hasn't lost a single title defence since then.

Georges retired from the sport on 13 December 2013, holding the UFC record for most wins in title bouts and then returned to the octagon after a four-year layoff, on 4 November 2017 at UFC 217 in New York City (Madison Square Garden), where he defeated Michael Bisping by submission in the third round to win the UFC Middleweight Championship title, becoming the fourth fighter in the history of the organization to be a multi-division champion. On 7 December 2017, after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Georges vacated his UFC middleweight title and officially announced his retirement from professional MMA competition on 21 February 2019.

Recognized as one of the planet's best pound-for-pound MMA fighters and all-around athlete, GSP lives in Montreal and still travels around the world to train with the best coaches and training partners in all disciplines.

"Using Love Hemp's CBD products in my training helped my recovery and overall well being greatly, I embrace this opportunity to help create innovative products and grow the Love Hemp brand so that others can benefit as well," said Mr. Georges St-Pierre. "I am committed to building great teams and getting world class results in everything I do, and the World High Life and Love Hemp team have shown me they have everything it takes to achieve that world class standard."

Brand Ambassador Agreement

The agreement with Georges St-Pierre has been entered into with his management company Georges St-Pierre Enterprises Inc ("GSPE") and expires on 31 December 2021, during which term Georges St-Pierre has agreed to make a number of appearances for the Company and Love Hemp Limited as well as to promote the Company and Love Hemp's products through social media. GSPE has agreed that the initial fees due under the agreement can be settled by an issue of 69,630 new ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Following this issue of Ordinary Shares, for the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 14,159,440 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 14,159,440 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,200 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett and WH Smith.

About World High Life

World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX:FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE:TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

For further information please contact:

David Stadnyk

Founder & CEO

World High Life PLC

North America toll-free, 1 (888) 616-WRHLF (9745)

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

info@worldhighlife.uk

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR

Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 20 7138 3224

Camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

Megan.Ray@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: https://www.worldhighlife.uk

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

We seek safe harbour. Some statements contained in this news release are "forward looking information" within the meaning of securities laws. Forward looking information include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the non-brokered private placement and payment of the debt settlements. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. We do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any particular event, except as required by law.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588619/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Brand-Ambassador-Agreement-with-Georges-St-Pierre-GSP-for-the-Company-and-its-Love-Hemp-Brand