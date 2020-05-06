EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Miami University confirms high quality of IGEA's COVID-19 rapid test 06-May-2020 / 05:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Miami University confirms high quality of IGEA's COVID-19 rapid test* Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 6 May 2020. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that an evaluation by the Histocompatibility Laboratories, Department of Surgery, University of Miami - Miller School of Medicine suggests that the IGEA's COVID-19 antibody rapid test appears to be superior to an established ELISA procedure in detecting IgM and IgG antibodies. Furthermore, an overall higher sensitivity of the IGEA's rapid test over the ELISA procedure used has been observed using a RT PCR test comparison for the same specimens, and the PCR results comparison could suggest suitability in using the antibody-based test even in early stages of the infection. Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA: "This is a key step in proving reliability of the IGEA's COVID-19 antibody-based test to the market. We hope now to consolidate such evidence with a positive and soon response to our submission EUA 200192 filed with the FDA on 6 April 2020 and start selling". According to previous disclosures, IGEA has ensured the exclusivity of the antibody-based test under certain volume-based conditions for the US States New York, California, and Louisiana. *** *About IGEA* IGEA Pharma focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and 'Alz1 Tab', a natural dietary supplement designed to reduce blood heavy metals content), and expects to launch a diabetes type II prevention set in 2020. Non-ceruloplasmin bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Determining and regulating non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialities. IGEA operates in air and inanimate environmental surface sanitization with aerosol technology-based devices and expects to start commercializing polymeric based medical bags and other specialty devices for medical use during 2020. IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl *Contacts* Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com Patrick Pozzorini, CFO, +41 79 314 41 43, pozzorini@igeapharma.com *Disclaimer* This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law. Additional features: Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QGMHGLOVSC [1] Document title: 20200506 igea nv_press release End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: IGEA Pharma N.V. Siriusdreef 17 2123 WT Hoofddorp Netherlands Phone: +31 23 568 9494 E-mail: info@igearesearch.com Internet: www.igeapharma.nl ISIN: NL0012768675 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1036839 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 1036839 06-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ef34dde4f8b929114a36f9aab5a71e8f&application_id=1036839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

