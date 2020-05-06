

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) reported that its first-quarter revenue was $1.134 billion, down 5.7% including a 3.4% benefit from acquisitions and -1.5% foreign exchange headwind. Quarterly revenues were down 7.6% on an underlying basis.



April revenue was down around 47% on an underlying basis, reflecting suspension of elective procedures in most markets, somewhat offset by improving trading in China.



On 30 March Smith+Nephew withdrew its 2020 guidance. As previously announced, it expects that second quarter revenue and first half trading margin will be substantially down on the prior year.



