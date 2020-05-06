Technavio has been monitoring the automotive differential gear market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.08 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Differential Gear Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is highly fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Axle Manufacturing Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Showa Corp. are some of the major market participants. The use of AWD and FWD technology will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of AWD and FWD technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Automotive Differential Gear Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Automotive Differential Gear Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Automotive Differential Gear Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive differential gear market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Differential Gear Market Size
- Automotive Differential Gear Market Trends
- Automotive Differential Gear Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of 3D printing in gear manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive differential gear market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Differential Gear Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive differential gear market, including some of the vendors such as American Axle Manufacturing Inc., AmTech International, Bharat Gears Ltd., Dana Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Meritor Inc., Showa Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive differential gear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Differential Gear Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive differential gear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive differential gear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive differential gear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive differential gear market vendors
