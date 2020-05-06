

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter revenues fell 8 percent from last year to 2.20 billion euros, affected by lower sales of wind turbine generators.



Order intake for the quarter amounted to 2.20 billion euros, down 11 percent, reflecting the normal volatility of the Offshore market and the impact of COVID-19 on the signing of Onshore contracts.



EBIT pre PPA and before integration and restructuring costs amounted to 33 million euros. The company said the decline in profitability includes the 56 million euros direct impact of the coronavirus. The results also were hurt by intensified challenges experienced by the onshore business in India and Northern Europe.



In the first half, revenues declined 9.6 percent to 4.20 billion euros.



Siemens Gamesa ended the first half with a record order book of 28.6 billion euros, up 21 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'Although the lack of short-term predictability has led the company to withdraw the guidance it issued in the first quarter of 2020, the long-term prospects for the industry and Siemens Gamesa remain sound. ..According to the International Energy Agency, renewables will account for two-thirds of total capacity installed by 2040, with a sustained level of installations averaging 57 GW per year.'



In Spain, Siemens Gamesa shares were trading at 13.46 euros, down 1.68 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken