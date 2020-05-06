Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 10:04
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 5 May 2020 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =50.28p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 52.01p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 109.89p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 110.29p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
6 May 2020
© 2020 PR Newswire