Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie mit mehr als 250% Kurspotenzial entdeckt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 10:22
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 30 April 2020.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business on 30 April 2020 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 30.39 pence per share. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 22.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0131 466 6666 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire