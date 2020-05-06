Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020
06.05.2020 | 10:34
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Atlantica Yield7.9%
Northland Power Income Fund6.8%
NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units5.6%
China Everbright Intl.4.7%
Fortum4.6%
TransAlta Renewables4.4%
Acciona3.9%
Pennon Group3.4%
GCP Infrastructure Investments3.3%
National Grid3.0%
China Longyuan Power Group2.9%
Clearway Energy A Class2.9%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT2.7%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)2.6%
Avangrid2.5%
Drax Group2.5%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.5%
Pinnacle Renewable Energy2.3%
SSE PLC2.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund2.2%

At close of business on 30 April 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity9.7%
Multi Utilities11.3%
Renewable Energy60.8%
Telecoms infrastructure1.5%
Water & Waste11.7%
Roads & Rail0.4%
Gas3.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America29.2%
China14.8%
Latin America5.1%
United Kingdom16.7%
Global17.8%
India2.0%
Europe (excluding UK)10.3%
Eastern Europe0.4%
Asia (excluding China)3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.7%
100.0%
