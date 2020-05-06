Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, May 6
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Yield
|7.9%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|6.8%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|5.6%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.7%
|Fortum
|4.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.4%
|Acciona
|3.9%
|Pennon Group
|3.4%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|3.3%
|National Grid
|3.0%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|2.9%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|2.9%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
|2.7%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|2.6%
|Avangrid
|2.5%
|Drax Group
|2.5%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.5%
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy
|2.3%
|SSE PLC
|2.3%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|2.2%
At close of business on 30 April 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.7%
|Multi Utilities
|11.3%
|Renewable Energy
|60.8%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|1.5%
|Water & Waste
|11.7%
|Roads & Rail
|0.4%
|Gas
|3.9%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.7%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|29.2%
|China
|14.8%
|Latin America
|5.1%
|United Kingdom
|16.7%
|Global
|17.8%
|India
|2.0%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|10.3%
|Eastern Europe
|0.4%
|Asia (excluding China)
|3.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.7%
|100.0%
