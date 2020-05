The German solar developer has secured a power purchase agreement from French energy giant Engie, which has agreed to buy electricity from a 41.5 MW solar plant under development in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern region.From pv magazine Germany. German solar project developer Energiekontor has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from French energy company Engie. The electricity will be supplied by a 41.5 MW solar park Energiekontor intends to build in the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern region of northeastern Germany by next year. The two parties to the agreement did not disclose the solar power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...