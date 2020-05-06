In February 2020, Cantargia raised SEK410m gross. This is an impressive amount of capital for a pure-play European biotech with assets in early- to mid-stage development, and is underpinned by the successful progression of its R&D pipeline. In recent months, the company reported positive interim data from the ongoing Phase IIa trial with lead asset CAN04, an anti-IL1RAP antibody, announced the first clinical trial in the US (IND accepted) and introduced CAN10, a preclinical project in inflammation (Phase I study start likely in 2022). Tailwinds in the industry include Novartis initiating multiple Phase I-III trials with its canakinumab (anti-IL-1beta) in oncology after a surprising discovery in a large cardiovascular outcomes study and deals involving assets targeting the IL-1 pathway (in cancer and inflammation). Our valuation post the share issue is SEK3.48bn or SEK38.2 per share.

