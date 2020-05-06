

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data. Sales are forecast to decline 10.5 percent on month in March, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in February.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While the euro rose against the pound, it slipped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0799 against the greenback, 114.90 against the yen, 1.0527 against the franc and 0.8728 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

