New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, subsidiary Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna Supply ("Hakuna") is pleased to announce April online sales far surpassed the anticipated numbers.

Figure 1: Hakuna Supply logo

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6700/55431_5c1256de1497e8d6_002full.jpg

Hakuna's retail store clientele have increased their orders ahead of the cross country 're-opening', causing a backlog of thousands of CBD Biometric Sensor Storage Devices along with multiple orders across all product lines.

A new affiliate marketing program for Hakuna has been developed with an initial goal of 10-15 on boarded marketers per month. This program rewards marketers for their efforts in increasing Hakuna's client base. Please visit Hakuna's website for an application and full program details: https://hakunasupplycbd.com/affiliate-application/

In 2018, content marketing costs were gauged to be 62% of traditional marketing schemes while simultaneously generating three times the leads of traditional methods. According to Bigcommerce.com, the US affiliate market will surpass $6.8 billion this year.

"The new clean room is facilitating the fulfillment of increased online and traditional brick-and-mortar store orders. During the past month we have put the finishing touches on our affiliate market program launching this month. Our new combined marketing could result in over $750,000 in new sales this year," commented Hakuna CEO, Ilan Freeman. "Plans for festivals, typically during the end of summer and early fall seasons, are further bolstering sales."

"Our team at Sun Kissed is working closely with Hakuna to increase inventory and the number of festivals attended this year. We couldn't be happier with the results coming in for Q1 and Q2 as well as the outlook for the rest of 2020" concluded Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed.

About Sun Kissed Industries, Inc.:

Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) is an emerging leader in the CBD-based products marketplace. The Company is pursuing meaningful acquisitions as part of an aggressive M&A strategy designed to position Sun Kissed as a dominant player in a well-defined, high-growth niche within the rapidly expanding CBD sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Sun Kissed Industries Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Sun Kissed, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Sun Kissed's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Sun Kissed cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Sun Kissed undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Sun Kissed.

