Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Launches New Citizen Stash Branded Pre-Roll Line of Products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) is pleased to announce that it is now manufacturing and distributing premium cannabis pre-rolls; and has shipped its first order to Saskatchewan.

Similar to Experion's other high-end cannabis products marketed and sold under its consumer brand, Citizen Stash, pre-rolls will extend the premium cannabis experience with a convenient delivery system for our customers. Each pre-roll consists of half a gram of high-quality flower and is 100% strain specific.

The first order of over 8,500 pre-rolls will be delivered to Saskatchewan this week with shipments to BC and Alberta expected to follow later this month. According to a Statistics Canada report ending 2019, over 20% of the flower market continues to be sold in pre-rolls.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarick, CEO of Experion commented "We are excited to launch our new line of pre-rolled cannabis products this week. Citizen Stash pre-rolls are 100% flower strain specific designed to reflect the market's appreciation for quality and value while providing a unique experience. Pre-rolls have generally been viewed as a means for producers to sell their low-quality flower and by-products. Like all our Citizen Stash branded products, we believe our new premium strain specific pre-rolls will appeal to discerning consumers looking for top shelf quality at a competitive price. Additionally, this new product offering represents another potential high growth revenue stream for the Company as we push toward profitability in 2020".

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/588643/Experion-Launches-New-Citizen-Stash-Branded-Pre-Roll-Line-of-Products