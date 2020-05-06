Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch in Australien: Diese Goldfirma ist auf dem Weg zur Nr. 1 in Down Under!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Tradegate
06.05.20
11:31 Uhr
126,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,80 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,02126,9812:31
126,00127,0011:32
PR Newswire
06.05.2020 | 12:04
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-Q

Honeywell International Inc. - Doc re Form 10-Q

PR Newswire

London, May 5

HONEYWELL SUBMITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2020 -- Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") has submitted its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to the National Storage Mechanism. The Form 10-Q will be available for viewing shortly for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of Honeywell's Form 10-Q is also available on its website at http://investor.honeywell.com/SEC-Filings.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com/) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations
Nina Krauss Mark Bendza
(704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200
nina.krauss@honeywell.com mark.bendza@honeywell.com


Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire