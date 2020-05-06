Clst City: Wake-Up Call: Artists, Entrepreneurs, and Educators Share Their Secrets to Starting A Successful Day

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2020 / With working at home being the new normal, it can be easy to hit the snooze button, and hard to get going on a new daily routine. However, these creatives prove that, with the right plan, anyone can start his or her morning off on the route to an accomplished day. It's time to flip the light switch on, and put away the pajamas. Success starts here.

Will Catlett is an actor, writer, producer, director, and photographer, known for his work in Charm City Kings, Love Is, Black Lightening, Left 4 Dead: Impulse 76 Fan Film, and 84. Recently, he has been a part of the feature film Malcolm. Catlett starts his day before 5 AM, attempting to recall his dreams from the previous night in order to capture the instructions and wisdom he believes they give him. He then practices positive self-affirmation before attempting to tip-toe to the bathroom without waking the baby. (He is usually unsuccessful.) The creative then prays and visualizes how his day should unfold; his goal is to leave little to chance, and to be intentional with every step he takes.

Johanna is a fitness educator who strives to encourage the world to keep moving daily. Johanna helps those wanting to feel good in their own skin by selling workout programs and writing educational blog posts on her website. She is also the co-host of the podcast, "GrowsGross." Her early morning habits include waking up before 6 AM to work on daily tasks and to form a good mindset for the day. While her son is still asleep, she gets a workout in, then takes some time for herself after to sip on tea, gather her thoughts, and read scripture. Following these steps, she consumes a protein-filled breakfast before answering emails and writing out her goals for the day in a planner.

Ron Telford is the co-founder and CMO of Creative Titans Music, Inc., a hybrid music company leading at the forefront of the artist management and music publishing world. Telford and his team have placed an emphasis on finding talent from the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America, and territories outside of North America. His career began to flourish after playing a key role in the production of the "Underdog" Remix, by Alicia Keys, featuring Chronixx & Protoje, along with multiple other hits. He has worked with the likes of Walshy Fire, IzyBeats, and many more major players in the industry. Due to Telford's success, Creative Titans has recently inked a joint-venture partnership with Concord Music Publishing. For the music mogul, he finds a few things help set him up for a favorable day: Getting to bed at a reasonable time and waking up before 7 AM, praying upon waking up, meditating, answering all emails and calls, and then getting some cardio in, all before having breakfast. As he begins the afternoon, he repeats positive mantras.

Mahalia Buchanan is an artist, songwriter, television host and producer, speaker, and philanthropist. Entering the South African music industry at the ripe age of thirteen, Buchanan cultivated her talents and channeled her creative pursuits into the conceptualization of one of South Africa's most popular gospel shows, Destiny, in which she also serves as a co-host. Selling out shows in Europe, the United States, and Africa, her goal is to unify different groups of people through her music. For Buchanan, starting her mornings early is a priority, so that she is able to get as much accomplished as possible. She sets up short-term and long-term goals for the day, and stresses the importance of listening to podcasts, reading books, and practicing daily affirmation.

Ejiro Newton is an entertainment executive and consultant. He is currently the interim director at Revelation Publishing and Arcade Mastering, catering to clients such as Jason Derulo, Akon, Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Chris Brown, and Rita Ora, among others. After working alongside writers and producers who had collaborated with the likes of Beyonce, Usher, Rihanna and more, he was properly exposed to professional management. Newton has served as the consultant for the six times platinum Canadian artist, Karl Wolf, as well as Swedish DJ AronChupa. He aims to start most of his days at 5 AM, beginning with meditation and prayer. He visualizes where he is in life and what he hopes to see unfold in the future. Newton follows this with a small breakfast and a workout. He believes taking yourself seriously and honoring the schedule you make are the two biggest ingredients for seeing a productive day.

