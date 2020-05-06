

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in cautious trade on Wednesday as European business data disappointed and several Federal Reserve officials warned of more damage to the economy from the coronavirus.



As many countries ease lockdown measures, investors also remain concerned about a potential second wave of infections.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 336.53 after rallying 2.2 percent on Tuesday.



The German DAX edged up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was down 0.2 percent.



German insurance and asset management company Allianz SE rallied 2.3 percent. The company aims to maintain its dividend despite uncertainties caused by coronavirus pandemic.



Schaeffler surged 8.7 percent after reporting robust earnings and strong free cash flow for the first quarter.



Hannover Re rose 4.4 percent. The reinsurance giant withdrew its 2020 guidance after posting solid results in the first quarter.



Denmark's Novo Nordisk rose 2.3 percent and Germany's Fresenius Medical Care advanced 1.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.



Crédit Agricole Group shares rose 1.5 percent. The French bank's profit fell in the first quarter as it set aside more provisions to cover potential loan losses.



Italy's biggest bank UniCredit rose about half a percent. The lender reported its biggest loss in more than three years after writing down loans in anticipation of the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Norwegian Air plunged 13 percent. The low-cost airline said it would sell new shares at a 79 percent discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse.



BMW tumbled 3.3 percent after the automaker cut its automotive profit margin forecast for 2020 to between zero and 3 percent.



In economic news, the euro area private sector experienced a record downturn in April due to the severe disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, final survey results from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index slid to a new series low of 13.6 from March's 29.7 as both manufacturing and services reported record fall in output in April. The flash score was 13.5.



German factory orders declined by 15.6 percent on a monthly basis in March, much bigger than the 1.2 percent drop logged in February, data published by Destatis showed. This was the biggest fall since January 1991.



On a yearly basis, factory orders were down 16 percent, in contrast to a 1.9 percent rise in February.



Activity in the U.K. construction sector slumped to a record low in April, figures from IHS Markit showed.



The Markit/CIPS construction purchasing managers' index slid to 8.2 in April from 39.3 in March as Covid-19 forced a reduction in activity.



