

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.50 billion or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $66.76 billion from $61.65 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.50 Bln. vs. $2.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.91 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $66.76 Bln vs. $61.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.04 to $7.17



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

