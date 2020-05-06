

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: -$160.42 million in Q1 vs. -$0.74 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.76 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.97 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.07 per share -Revenue: $243.78 million in Q1 vs. $334.66 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

