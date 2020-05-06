

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $45 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Office Depot Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.73 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $66 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q1): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



