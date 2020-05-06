

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Global Payments Inc. (GPN):



-Earnings: $143.58 million in Q1 vs. $112.34 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.48 in Q1 vs. $0.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $473.85 million or $1.58 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.53 per share -Revenue: $1.90 billion in Q1 vs. $0.88 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

