The cash injection from Tech CU will fund the installation of 'tens of thousands' of the Californian manufacturer's solar panels on residential rooftops over four years, according to the company.From pv magazine USA. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, capital is still pouring into solar. U.S. solar manufacturer SunPower has announced a $1 billion partnership with Silicon Valley credit union Tech CU that will gives the former access to a capital for its loan program. The partnership provides financing opportunities for potential U.S. residential solar and energy storage customers. Tech CU claims ...

